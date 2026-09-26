2021 Firozabad ganja seizure: Nine get jail terms, face fine

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district has sentenced nine people to between 10 and 20 years in prison for their involvement in the trafficking of 441 kg of ganja seized from a truck in November 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said in a press release on Saturday. The case dates back to November 4, 2021, when Shikohabad police in Firozabad intercepted a truck and seized 441 kg of ganja, according to the NCB. (For Representation)

The additional district and sessions judge, Firozabad, sentenced the nine accused on September 25. The alleged kingpin, Yashpal Singh of Aligarh, got the maximum punishment of 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a ₹2 lakh fine, according to the NCB Lucknow zonal unit.

Two other accused—Vivek of Hathras and Shishupal of Aligarh—were sentenced to 15 years’ RI and fined ₹2 lakh each. The remaining six were sentenced to 10 years’ RI and fined ₹1 lakh each.

The case dates back to November 4, 2021, when Shikohabad police in Firozabad intercepted a truck and seized 441 kg of ganja, according to the NCB. The contraband was allegedly concealed in a specially created cavity inside the driver’s cabin.

Truck driver Pankaj Sharma and co-driver Rinku Sharma were arrested on the spot. The NCB said its subsequent investigation established that the consignment was coming from Gajapati district of Odisha and was being transported to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was later taken over by the NCB, which arrested seven more accused during its investigation. They were identified as Vipin Pandit alias Vipin Sharma, Niraj Gupta, Yashpal Singh, Neeraj Saini, Vivek, Shishupal and Neeraj Kumar alias Bittu.

According to the agency, Neeraj Saini had taken the truck on lease. The NCB said the investigation also included a financial probe into the alleged trafficking network. Assets and properties worth ₹32.12 lakh belonging to the convicts were traced and frozen by the competent authority in 2024, it said.