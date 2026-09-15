I was paying to get my car cleaned every week. I still bought a car vacuum cleaner - here's why

A 15-minute Sunday ritual with the car vacuum cleaner changed how I keep my car clean. (Pexels) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Make your next Purchase at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Every time I get into my car and see the dusty mats, I tell myself the same thing: “I’ll clean it properly this Sunday.” And somehow, Sunday comes and goes.

The funny part is, my car does get cleaned every week. But while the outside gets its regular wash, the interiors slowly become a collection of dust, crumbs, hair and random bits of dirt that I keep ignoring. I would notice them, get mildly annoyed, and then forget about them again.

Until I bought a car vacuum cleaner. It wasn’t some big decision. I just wanted something I could keep handy and use for 10-15 minutes whenever the car started looking messy inside. I eventually made Sunday my vacuum-the-car day, and it has surprisingly become one of those small things that makes me feel like I have my life a little more together.

And honestly, the biggest benefit hasn’t been having a spotless car. It’s the mental peace of getting into a clean one.

Do car vacuum cleaners really work? Yes, a car vacuum cleaner can make a noticeable difference, especially if you use it regularly. Initially, I thought I’d rather pay someone to clean my car than take on another chore myself. But I soon realised that the interiors needed attention more often than my weekly car cleaning could manage. Dust would settle on the mats, crumbs would collect under the seats and small bits of dirt would keep showing up. Having a vacuum at home made it much easier to deal with these little messes whenever I noticed them. I now spend a few minutes vacuuming my car every Sunday, and it genuinely feels cleaner throughout the week.