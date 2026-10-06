PUNE: Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Tuesday challenged NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar to go ahead with his proposed Pune bandh over the ongoing MPSC students’ agitation, after Pawar warned that the city could be shut down if the state government failed to act on MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar’s resignation. Mayor challenges Pawar to go ahead with Pune bandh over MPSC stir

Pawar, who has backed the agitation by MPSC aspirants, claimed that Bhimanwar submitted his resignation to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis two days ago and alleged that the government had failed to decide on it. He said the issue could come up before the state cabinet on Tuesday.

“If a decision is not taken, Pune will be shut down,” Pawar said on Tuesday while addressing the demands of the protesting aspirants.

Nagpure, however, accused politicians of politicising the students’ agitation and pursuing their “hidden agenda”. Challenging Pawar, she said, “Shut down Pune and show it.” She added that she would not remain a silent spectator if citizens were inconvenienced and would take to the streets against such a move.

Pawar said Bhimanwar should have submitted his resignation to the governor, not the chief minister. He alleged that by submitting it to Fadnavis, the MPSC chairman had effectively left the decision on his resignation with the chief minister.

Pawar also alleged that Fadnavis was reluctant to accept Bhimanwar’s resignation because of his personal equation with the MPSC chairman. “The issue has now become one of ego and friendship, while the future of lakhs of students is at stake,” he said.

He questioned whether the state government would prioritise the concerns of lakhs of MPSC aspirants or protect an individual holding a constitutional position.

The demand for Bhimanwar’s removal has been among the key issues raised by MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune. The agitation was temporarily suspended after representatives of the students met Fadnavis on September 30. However, the aspirants resumed their protest, saying they would not withdraw until action was taken against the MPSC chairman.

Pawar said the government now had an opportunity to resolve the issue by deciding on Bhimanwar’s resignation. He also said that if the government failed to act, students could either enforce a Pune bandh or march to Mantralaya.

“If the cabinet takes a decision, it is fine. Otherwise, the students will decide the next course of action,” Pawar said.