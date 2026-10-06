Pune Rohit Pawar calls CM’s MPSC inquiry move a ‘diversionary tactic’ to protect chairman

Prompted by agitations led by civil services aspirants across the state, which entered its fifth day on Monday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to set up a judicial commission to probe the alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The state government has requested that a panel, led by a retired high court judge, be formed to probe the functioning of the current MPSC chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar, his predecessors and members of the commission, people aware of developments said. The government has requested that investigation should be completed in three months, following which appropriate action will be taken based on the report.

Reacting to this development, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said, “It is a diversionary tactic to mislead the protesting MPSC aspirants.The process to remove Bhimanwar, who is in a constitutional position as the MPSC chairman, is under Article 317. But, in the CM’s letter to the governor, it is written as Article 317. The CM does not have powers under Article 317. Under Article 317, the authority lies with the governor. The CM is taking away the governor’s authority without Cabinet approval.”

He further claimed that the move was aimed at “saving Bhimanwar, who is his friend”.

Pawar said Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was likely to meet the protesting aspirants in Pune on October 7 or 8. He said the stir would decide its future course if the government failed to replace Bhimanwar

The agitation by MPSC aspirants gained more political backing on Sunday, with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and NCP(SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad also demanding action against MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

Backing the agitation, Thackeray said the state must ensure jobs for Marathi youth. “I have been insisting for the last 22 years that Marathi sons and daughters must be recruited for jobs. Had this been followed, there was no need for the job aspirants to stage an agitation that they are now doing,” he said.

Referring to the demand for 70,000 government jobs, Thackeray said even a new government would not be able to fulfil it. “Where are the government jobs? Everything is being privatised and there is no reservation for employment in the private sector,” he said.

Thackeray also alleged that question-paper leaks were undermining competitive examinations and urged aspirants not to fall into caste or religious divisions.

Jarange and Awhad also addressed the protesters, demanding removal of the MPSC chairman.

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