Pune: The Bombay High Court on Thursday barred trustees of the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) from accessing or interfering with official records of its educational institutions and directed that all documents be kept in the sealed custody of government-appointed administrators. The court also directed trustee Rachana Alok Ashtekar to disclose all bank accounts held by the society and the balances in them by November 20. HC on Thursday barred STES trustees from accessing official records of its educational institutions and directed documents be kept in sealed custody of government-appointed administrators. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A division bench of Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale issued the directions while hearing over 229 proceedings concerning alleged irregularities involving STES and its managing trustees.

The court was informed that administrators had been appointed to 25 technical and seven higher education institutions run by the society. They will now take charge of managing the 32 institutions.

An affidavit by Pramod A Naik, in-charge director of technical education, stated that principals and office-bearers had informed administrators that they had no access to financial transactions, including fee collection, as all financial matters were controlled by the society’s managing trustees.

The court directed that institutional records remain in the administrators’ sealed custody and be made available to investigating agencies whenever required.

Higher education director Shailendra Deolankar informed the court that a show-cause notice had been issued to STES on November 5, asking it to explain why administrators should not be appointed. As the society’s response was not satisfactory, orders appointing administrators were subsequently issued.

Students may be shifted to other institutions

Expressing concern over students’ academic futures, the bench directed administrators to ensure that their education was not disrupted. They may continue students with existing staff, wherever feasible, or shift them to other institutions. Authorities may also close institutions that cannot be operated under the prevailing circumstances, subject to the law and pending proceedings. Their assets could also be taken over in accordance with the law. Such decisions, however, would remain subject to the proceedings pending against STES and its managing trustees.

Trustee asked to disclose bank accounts

The court noted that financial transactions of all 44 institutions were controlled by the managing trustees, with funds deposited in STES accounts. However, details of the accounts and available balances had not been submitted.

Ashtekar, who was present in the court, was directed to file an affidavit disclosing every bank account and its balance by 11 am on November 20, with no further extension.

CBI, ED, police free to act

Describing the matter as “nothing short of a scam”, the court clarified that the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and police were free to take action against the trustees in accordance with law. Earlier directions asking trustees to cooperate with investigators would not provide them any protection from legal action.

The bench also sought details of two trustees reportedly abroad, including their nationalities and passport particulars, and took on record an inquiry registration report submitted by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Pune.

Medical college under scrutiny

The court expressed concern over reports that academic activities at STES’s medical college had remained disrupted for four to five weeks. It directed that the National Medical Commission and the University of Health Sciences be made parties to the proceedings and directed its standing counsel, Ganesh Gole, to be issued notice along with a copy of the order so that he could take instructions. The functioning of the college will be examined at the next hearing.

Details of trustees abroad sought

The court was informed that two trustees were currently abroad, one of whom was a foreign national. It directed that their nationalities, passport details and other particulars be disclosed in the affidavit to be filed by the trustee.

The matter has been posted for further hearing at 11 am on November 20.