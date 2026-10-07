Fadnavis recommends panel to probe MPSC chairpersons, members over paper leaks

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proposed setting up a committee to examine the conduct of former and incumbent chairpersons and members of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) following allegations of exam paper leaks. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (@CMOMaharashtra X)

Fadnavis has sent the recommendation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, sources said on Tuesday.

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The move comes amid protests by MPSC aspirants over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the commission and examination-related controversies.

The CM has proposed that the committee be headed by a retired high court judge and submit its report within three months. Further action should be taken on the basis of the committee's findings, sources said.

The recommendation has been made under Article 317 of the Constitution, pertaining to the removal and suspension of chairperson and members of public service commissions.

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Protests seeking the resignation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman have been underway for six days in Pune, drawing support from various quarters, while Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet aspirants on October 7 or 8.

Demonstrations are being held for disparate demands, including an objective or descriptive format of MPSC examinations. However, the main demand is the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

The Maharashtra government had terminated the deputation of Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar as secretary of the MPSC.

After a delegation of MPSC students met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government on September 30 said a judicial inquiry will be conducted within three months into the functioning of the former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members, as sought by the aspirants, under Article 317 of the Constitution.

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Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Tuesday, Fadnavis said his government was ready for an inquiry into the entire commission, including its present and former chairpersons.

"I am ready for an inquiry into the entire Commission, including the present and former chairpersons. If misconduct is found in the inquiry under Article 317, we will not hesitate to recommend their removal to the President of India," he insisted.

The CM confirmed the state government had approached the Governor in this regard.

Fadnavis was replying to a question on protests against functioning of the MPSC by government job aspirants.

The CM maintained the demand for removal of a chairperson who was not in office when the paper leak occurred was not appropriate.

"You are asking the President to remove a person who was not even the chairperson (of MPSC) at the time when the paper leak happened. How appropriate is it to make such a demand that the President remove him?" he said.