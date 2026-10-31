The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 for CBT 1. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot post can find the direct link through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 for CBT 1 released, direct link to download here (Rajkumar)

The CBT 1 will be held from November 3 to November 5, 2026. CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only. The marks of CBT-1 shall not be counted while preparing the final panel.

RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule out for CBT 1, check exam and admit card release dates here

The exam duration is for 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked and there shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

Minimum pass percentage for eligibility: UR & EWS - 40%, OBC (NCL) - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%. This is also applicable to Ex Service men category candidates, as per their community.

Direct link to download RRB ALP Admit Card 2026

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: How to download All those candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 for CBT 1 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The selection process will be conducted through CBT-1, CBT-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Negative marking of one-third mark for each incorrect answer will be applied in CBT-1 and CBT-2.

DU Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 215 posts at du.ac.in, check details here

The post has been placed under Level-2 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix with an initial pay of ₹19,900 per month.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11127 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.