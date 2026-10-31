The University of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DU at du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 215 posts in the organization. DU Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 215 posts at du.ac.in, check details here (HT Archive)

The last date to apply for the exam is November 19, 2026 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognized Institute/University. Two Year experience as Junior Assistant/Equivalent posts in University/Research Establishment/Central State Govt./PSU/Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more.

The age limit of the candidate should be 32 years.

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Selection Process The selection process comprises of written examination. The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam will be MCQ based and will have questions from General Studies, Reasoning and Mathematical Ability, Functioning of Higher Educational Institutions, etc. This test will only be for shortlisting and will have no weightage in the final assessment.

The main exam will have 200 marks questions. The merit shall be drawn on the basis of this examination.

The skill test is for 100 marks. To qualify, the candidate should obtain 50 marks. This will only be qualifying in nature.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹1000/- for General/Unreserved, ₹800/- for OBC (NCL), EWS, Female category and ₹600/- for SC, ST, PwBD category. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Detailed Notification