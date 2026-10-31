UGC NET December 2026 Exam: Extended registration window closes today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check correction window dates
UGC NET December 2026 Exam extended registration window will close today, October 31, 2026. The correction window will open next week.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for UGC NET December 2026 Exam on October 31, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2026. The exam city details will be available on November 23, 2026. The UGC NET admit card will be available on December 7, 2026.
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The examination will be held from December 14 to December 18, 2026. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours.
The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.
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General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.
Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test.
Direct link to apply for UGC NET December 2026 Exam
UGC NET December 2026 Exam: How to apply
All those candidates who still have not applied for the exam can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The examination fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More