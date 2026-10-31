JEE Success to UPSC AIR 38: Lost both parents during preparation, Deepanshu Jindal cracks exam in 3rd attempt

It's not easy to lose both parents and bounce back in life. Deepanshu Jindal lost both parents while preparing for one of India’s toughest competitive exams. This loss could have completely shattered him and may have derailed his dreams, but instead he refused to give up. Deepanshu Jindal (Instagram )

With unwavering determination and the constant support of his sister, Jindal overcame personal tragedies and two unsuccessful attempts to secure All India Rank (AIR) 38 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his third attempt, fulfilling his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

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His inspiring journey is a testament to resilience, perseverance and the power of family support.

Deepanshu’s academic journey was a success. He cracked the JEE exam and completed his engineering degree at Delhi Technological University (DTU).

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Soon after becoming an engineer, he decided to prepare for UPSC exam to serve the nation. However, while he was preparing for the UPSC, his parents passed away due to illness one after another. Losing both parents at a young age was a devastating loss for any young person.

During that tough time, Deepanshu’s sister became his biggest strength. She not only handled her own grief but also ensured that Deepanshu’s preparation was not affected much.

She boosted Deepanshu's morale at every step, took on household responsibilities, and ensured that, despite all the obstacles, Deepanshu's studies remained uninterrupted.

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This selfless sacrifice and faith inspired Deepanshu to work twice as hard every day. He had already appeared for the UPSC exam twice, and so he knew where it went wrong. In his third attempt, he learned from his past mistakes and improved his answer writing and revision strategies.

His hard work and unwavering dedication paid off on his third attempt, securing the 38th rank in the country.

For UPSC aspirants facing failures or personal challenges, Jindal's story offers an inspiring message: perseverance, self-belief and the support of loved ones can make even the toughest goals achievable.