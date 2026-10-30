CA Success Story: Two revision cycles, daily tests and 10-hour study days, CA AIR 11 Mohammed Qutub Riyan shares his success mantra

CA Intermediate results for the September exam were released a few days back, and securing AIR 11 was the result of consistent preparation, structured revision and a disciplined study routine for Mohammed Qutub Riyan. Mohammed Qutub Riyan

Riyan scored 473 marks in the CA Inter examination, out of which 93 in Cost and Management Accounting, 82 in Auditing and Ethics, 77 each in Advanced Accounting and Financial Management and Strategic Management, and 72 each in Taxation and Corporate and Other Laws.

In an interaction with HT Digital, Riyan shared how he navigated the challenges of CA preparation, managed a 20-day backlog by watching lectures at double speed, and followed two structured revision cycles to strengthen his understanding. Know his preparation journey here.

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1. Can you take us through your preparation journey to securing AIR 11 with 473 marks? What were the biggest challenges you faced, and how did you stay focused throughout your preparation? My preparation was mainly about staying consistent and following a proper plan. I divided the syllabus into smaller monthly targets and made sure I revised whatever was taught in class on the same day. There were times when the syllabus felt overwhelming, but I tried not to panic and focused on completing one topic at a time. Taking regular tests also helped me understand where I needed to improve and kept me on track.

2. Who or what inspired you to pursue this goal, and who played the most important role in your journey? How did your family, teachers or mentors motivate you during difficult phases? My family’s support and encouragement kept me going throughout my preparation. My teachers at CA Wallah also played an important role in helping me understand difficult concepts and stay motivated. Whenever I found a topic challenging, I tried to go back to the basics instead of giving up. Having people who believed in me made a big difference, especially during the more stressful phases of preparation.

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3. What did your daily study routine look like during preparation? How did you balance learning new concepts, practising questions and revising subjects consistently? As the exams approached, I studied for around 10–11 hours a day. I focused on attending classes, revising the topics covered and practising questions regularly. I also took weekly tests, self-evaluation tests and mock tests from CA Wallah. After revising a few chapters, I would test myself to see how well I had understood them. This helped me identify my weak areas and work on them before the examination.

4. You followed two structured revision cycles and cleared a 20-day backlog using 2x speed. How did you manage your time, and what strategies helped you overcome the pressure of pending topics without compromising your preparation? Having a backlog can be stressful, especially when exams are approaching. I focused on making a realistic schedule and breaking the pending lectures into smaller daily targets. Watching lectures at 2x speed helped me cover the backlog within 20 days. At the same time, I made sure I understood the concepts instead of just rushing through the lectures. The two revision cycles helped me revisit the syllabus and identify topics that needed more attention. Planning my time properly helped me manage the pressure.

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5. Subjects such as Cost and Management Accounting, Auditing and Ethics, and Advanced Accounting require different approaches. How did you prepare for practical and theoretical papers, and how did your cumulative revision and tiered attempt strategy help you handle difficult exams? For practical subjects, I focused more on understanding the concepts and solving questions regularly. For theoretical subjects like Auditing, Corporate Law and Ethics, my faculty at CA Wallah, Chaitanya Jain (known as CJ Sir), helped me a lot to understand the subject and taught us the subject in the most interesting way. Additionally, repeated revision was important to remember the concepts and key points. During cumulative revision, I kept revisiting earlier topics so that I did not forget what I had already studied. My approach during exams was to attempt the questions I was comfortable with first, then move to the more difficult ones. This helped me manage my time better and avoid getting stuck on a single question.

6. Now that you have secured AIR 11, what are your future aspirations? How do you plan to build your career in the accounting and finance profession, and what advice would you give to students preparing for their CA examinations? Securing AIR 11 with 473 marks feels really special, and it has given me a lot of confidence. My next focus is to gain practical experience through articleship and continue learning as I move towards CA Final. I want to build a strong career in the accounting and finance profession.

My advice to other students is to make a realistic study plan, revise regularly and keep testing yourselves. You do not need to study perfectly every day, but you do need to be consistent. Do not compare your preparation with others. Focus on your own progress, trust your efforts and keep going.