ISRO Success Story: Bihar village boy overcomes challenges to secure scientist job while working at IMD- know his journey
Lav Kush Prasad who belonged from a small village in Bihar overcame all odds and secured a job as Scientist in ISRO. Know his journey.
Success comes to those who are determined, dedicated and devoted to it. One such example of the three Ds is Lav Kush Prasad, a young man from a village in Bihar who overcame all obstacles and secured a job as a Scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), all while working as an assistant scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati.
According to a Live Hindustan report, his journey from a rural background to the country’s prestigious space research organisation is an inspiring example for aspirants who are preparing for competitive examinations while managing professional responsibilities. Prasad’s achievement highlights how perseverance, focused preparation and a commitment to one’s goals can help turn ambitions into reality.
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From a Bihar village boy to NIT Allahabad
Prasad’s schooling began in the small village of Noorpur in Bihar. His father, Nandlal Prasad, was a teacher, and his mother, Shivrani Devi, is a homemaker. He passed his Class 10 board exam from High School Baluan in 2015 and 12th (Science) with Mathematics from SB College, Ara, in 2017.
He subsequently pursued engineering at Motilal Nehru NIT, Allahabad, and completed his Bachelor of Technology (BTech)in 2022. His academic background laid the foundation for his career in the scientific and technical sector.
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Secured a job in IMD Guwahati
After his engineering degree, Prasad started his professional career at the India Meteorological Department in Guwahati. He was selected for the post of assistant scientist on September 6, 2023.
However, securing a job did not mean giving up on his larger ambitions. He continued studying and preparing for competitive examinations alongside his professional responsibilities. His selection at ISRO with AIR 15 reflects his sustained efforts to strengthen his subject knowledge while managing the demands of a full-time job.
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Self study and consistency
After Prasad secured a job in IMD, he continued his government exam preparation. He relied primarily on self-study and worked continuously on areas where he needed improvement.
His journey offers an important lesson for engineering graduates and other aspirants preparing for technical recruitment examinations: a full-time job need not bring preparation to a halt, provided candidates maintain a disciplined study routine and remain focused on their goals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More