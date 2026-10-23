Success comes to those who are determined, dedicated and devoted to it. One such example of the three Ds is Lav Kush Prasad, a young man from a village in Bihar who overcame all obstacles and secured a job as a Scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), all while working as an assistant scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati. ISRO Success Story: Bihar village boy overcomes challenges to secure scientist job while working at IMD- know his journey

According to a Live Hindustan report, his journey from a rural background to the country’s prestigious space research organisation is an inspiring example for aspirants who are preparing for competitive examinations while managing professional responsibilities. Prasad’s achievement highlights how perseverance, focused preparation and a commitment to one’s goals can help turn ambitions into reality.

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From a Bihar village boy to NIT Allahabad Prasad’s schooling began in the small village of Noorpur in Bihar. His father, Nandlal Prasad, was a teacher, and his mother, Shivrani Devi, is a homemaker. He passed his Class 10 board exam from High School Baluan in 2015 and 12th (Science) with Mathematics from SB College, Ara, in 2017.

He subsequently pursued engineering at Motilal Nehru NIT, Allahabad, and completed his Bachelor of Technology (BTech)in 2022. His academic background laid the foundation for his career in the scientific and technical sector.

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Secured a job in IMD Guwahati After his engineering degree, Prasad started his professional career at the India Meteorological Department in Guwahati. He was selected for the post of assistant scientist on September 6, 2023.

However, securing a job did not mean giving up on his larger ambitions. He continued studying and preparing for competitive examinations alongside his professional responsibilities. His selection at ISRO with AIR 15 reflects his sustained efforts to strengthen his subject knowledge while managing the demands of a full-time job.

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Self study and consistency After Prasad secured a job in IMD, he continued his government exam preparation. He relied primarily on self-study and worked continuously on areas where he needed improvement.

His journey offers an important lesson for engineering graduates and other aspirants preparing for technical recruitment examinations: a full-time job need not bring preparation to a halt, provided candidates maintain a disciplined study routine and remain focused on their goals.