From Jail to DSP: How Jainendra Kumar Nigam overcame adversity to secure 12th rank in MPPSC exam – know his journey

Success is not about having an easy journey, but about finding the strength to keep moving forward when life puts you to the test. Jainendra Kumar Nigam

Jainendra Kumar Nigam’s journey from appearing for a competitive exam in handcuffs to securing the 12th rank in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination is a remarkable story of determination, resilience and an unwavering commitment to his dream. He overcame legal battles, family difficulties and serious health problems to achieve his ambition of becoming a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Gwalior’s Chirag Chopra overcomes family debt and academic setbacks to become bank officer through self-study

Childhood days Jainendra Kumar Nigam hails from Dongarpura village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. Coming from a modest family, Jainendra always wanted to secure a government job. Since childhood, he saw his father, Keshav Kumar Nigam, appearing for the MPPSC mains exam five times between 1996 and 2000 but could not crack it.

Growing up, Jainendra saw his father’s dedication to competitive examinations. His father’s unfulfilled dream eventually became a source of inspiration, motivating him to pursue a career in the state civil service.

Can a Business Degree Lead to the Cockpit? Know Dhriti Reddy’s journey from BBA to pilot

Government jobs cracked Jainendra cracked several government jobs before becoming a DSP. In 2015, he cleared the police constable recruitment examination. He subsequently qualified for the Sub-Inspector examination in 2017. In 2019, he also cleared a teacher recruitment examination but did not join the job, choosing instead to continue working towards his larger ambition.

Appeared for an Examination While in Jail His path of acquiring a government job was full of hurdles. Family disputes and legal cases created serious obstacles, affecting both his personal life and his preparation for competitive examinations.

In 2019-20, Jainendra was jailed amid legal disputes. As per ABP Live report, he was imprisoned twice during this period. Even while in custody, he did not abandon his preparation. On the day of an MPPSC examination, he was escorted to the examination centre in handcuffs. The extraordinary circumstances under which he appeared for the test became one of the most striking episodes of his journey.

After being released in January 2021, Nigam moved to Indore to resume his preparation with renewed determination. He relied on self-study, prepared his own notes and regularly took practice tests to strengthen his performance.

Rickshaw puller’s grandson Aditya cracked NEET UG with AIR 946, became first from village to qualify

Battled Illness During the Final Phase Jainendra appeared for the MPPSC prelims exam, followed by the mains exam, in 2023. While preparing for the mains exam, he faced another major challenge as he contracted malaria and typhoid during the exam period.

Despite his illness, he appeared for the examinations held from March 11 to March 16, 2024. Reports state that he continued writing his papers while receiving medical treatment, including intravenous drips in the morning and evening.

His perseverance ultimately paid off. Nigam secured the 12th rank in MPPSC and achieved his long-standing ambition of becoming a DSP.

Jainendra Kumar Nigam’s story is a reminder that the road to success can be unpredictable, particularly for candidates preparing for highly competitive government examinations. His journey involved repeated setbacks, personal difficulties, imprisonment and illness, yet he continued to work towards his goal.