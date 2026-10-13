Gwalior’s Chirag Chopra overcomes family debt and academic setbacks to become bank officer through self-study

When life gives you tough times, you either break down or you shine like a diamond. Chirag Chopra’s story is a testament to how determination, perseverance and self-belief can help a person navigate even the most challenging circumstances. Chirag Chopra

According to a report published by Live Hindustan, after his father’s business collapsed, leaving the family burdened with debt and forcing them to sell their home, Chopra continued to pursue his dream of securing a government job. Despite facing academic setbacks and emotional challenges, he prepared for banking examinations without professional coaching and secured All India Rank (AIR) 79 in the 2018 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) examination.

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Chirag was born and brought up in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. His father ran a small oil business, which initially provided the family with income.

But after some time, his family faced a major financial crisis when his father reportedly suffered significant losses due to problems with business partners. The losses eventually forced his father to shut down the business, while mounting debt placed additional pressure on the household. Due to the financial crisis, Chirag’s father had to sell their home. This led the family to struggle to meet basic living needs during this period.

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Chirag decided to prepare for the engineering entrance exam after completing Class 10. He moved to Kota, Rajasthan, for preparation. His parents arranged the coaching fees despite their limited financial resources. However, adjusting to the demanding academic environment, competitive pressure, and mental stress proved difficult. Chopra gradually struggled to maintain his focus and was ultimately unable to clear the IIT entrance examination.

After he returned home, he appeared for another entrance examination, obtained an average score and secured admission to college.

In his college days, on his friends' advice, Chirag’s career plans began to change, and he decided to explore banking examinations. With the family still facing financial constraints, paying for expensive coaching classes was not a viable option. He therefore chose to prepare independently, relying on books and a disciplined study routine.

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He studied for approximately 12 to 14 hours a day. His preparation involved sustained self-study rather than dependence on a formal coaching programme.

Chopra’s sustained efforts eventually produced a significant result. He appeared for the IBPS Probationary Officer examination, and the results announced in 2018 placed him at All India Rank 79. The achievement marked a turning point in his professional journey. He was subsequently appointed as a Probationary Officer at Union Bank of India, where he took on banking responsibilities and later progressed to become a branch manager, as reported by Live Hindustan.

Chirag Chopra’s journey is a powerful reminder that success is not always about having the best resources or an easy start, but about making the most of the opportunities available and refusing to give up in the face of adversity.