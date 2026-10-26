Sometimes, the setback that feels like the end of a dream becomes the beginning of something bigger. Kuldeep Rathore’s journey is a reminder that one examination cannot define a person’s potential or determine the course of their future. JEE Advanced Failure to ₹9 Crore Funding: IIT Madras student Kuldeep Rathore’s remarkable startup journey (LinkedIn)

The IIT Madras student who once did not crack JEE Advanced has raised $1.1 million (approximately ₹9 crore) in pre-seed funding for his quick-commerce startup, SamanNow, which aims to make everyday shopping faster and more affordable in smaller Indian cities.

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Preparing for JEE Advanced Kuldeep cracked the JEE Main and took a drop year to prepare for the JEE Advanced. However, he was unable to crack it.

Rather than allowing the setback to define his academic journey, he explored other opportunities to continue his education.

In September 2023, he discovered the Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programme in Data Science offered by IIT Madras. The programme's flexible format allowed him to pursue his studies while exploring his interest in entrepreneurship.

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Started a business while studying Kuldeep, along with his co-founder Shivansh Sharma, launched ZODOK in 2024. It was a fashion-focused quick-commerce venture. The founders took a hands-on approach, renting a flat near a Zepto dark store, building their own website and managing operations to deliver products to customers quickly.

With consistency, ZODOK grew to around 100 orders a day and more than 10k users. The startup was subsequently acquired by KNOT, giving Rathore an opportunity to deepen his understanding of e-commerce and business operations.

From March to September 2026, he worked at KNOT as an entrepreneur-in-residence, gaining experience in manufacturing, private-label development, and supply chain management.

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Founding SamanNow Kuldeep’s previous ventures helped him to build SamanNow, a value-focused quick-commerce startup that aims to deliver everyday products within 60 minutes in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The startup has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding from venture capital firms Antler, Titan Capital and All In Capital. The funds are expected to support the company's growth and expansion of its business model.

The venture builds on Rathore's experience across fashion commerce, manufacturing and supply chains, with the aim of making everyday shopping more accessible beyond the country's largest cities.