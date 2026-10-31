JEE Mains Exam 2027: NTA permits fresh application for Session 1 under specific conditions, check here
Candidates who have already generated an application number or paid the exam fee can submit the fresh application form for Session 1.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed fresh applications for the JEE Main Exam 2027 Session 1. Candidates who have already generated an application number or paid the exam fee can submit the fresh application form for Session 1. Candidates can check the official notice on the NTA website at nta.ac.in.
As per the official notice, the Agency has put some conditions for submitting a fresh application form. The conditions are given here:
- Valid application: Only the last Application Form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the Confirmation Page generated will be considered valid. If a candidate submits a fresh form but does not complete the fee payment and generate the Confirmation Page, the earlier form for which these steps were completed will remain valid.
- Fresh application: A new Application Number will be generated for each fresh form. All details, including photograph, signature and documents, must be entered and uploaded again.
- Last date: Fresh applications must be completed, including fee payment, on or before 22nd November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M. and with late fee from 23rd November 2026 to 26th November 2026 upto 11:50 P.M.
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The correction window will open on November 27 and will close on November 29, 2026. Candidates who only need to amend certain details are advised to use the correction facility, instead of submitting a fresh form.
The notice further states that submitting multiple application forms does not entitle a candidate to appear more than once in the same session. A candidate who appears, or attempts to appear, in the examination using more than one Application Number will be treated as having used Unfair Means (UFM), and action will be taken as per the Information Bulletin. Merely holding more than one Application Number, without appearing using them, will not be treated as UFM.
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JEE Main 2027 registration process will end on November 22, 2026. The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More