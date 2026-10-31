320 additional PG medical seats to boost specialist healthcare in Himachal: Governor Gupta

The addition of 320 postgraduate medical seats in Himachal Pradesh, backed by a ₹415 crore allocation from the Centre, will strengthen medical education and improve the availability of specialist doctors in the state, Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Friday. Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta

Addressing the 38th annual conference of the North Zone Ophthalmological Society (NZOS) and the annual meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Ophthalmological Society at Palampur in Kangra district, Gupta welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement issued here said.

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He said the initiative would enhance the availability of specialist doctors and further strengthen healthcare services in the state.

Highlighting the broader transformation in India's healthcare sector, the governor said the Centre had introduced several landmark initiatives in recent years to make quality healthcare more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, wider health insurance coverage, stronger primary healthcare services and the integration of digital technologies had significantly improved healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved areas, he said.

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The transformation was not merely about expanding medical facilities but also about ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare and placing citizens' well-being at the centre of the development process, Gupta said.

Emphasising the challenges of delivering healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, he said difficult terrain, long distances, limited transportation facilities and inadequate access to specialist doctors often made it difficult to provide advanced medical services in remote areas.

He called for coordinated efforts among government health institutions, private healthcare organisations, specialist medical societies and service organisations to strengthen ophthalmic services in far-flung areas.

The Governor urged ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals attending the conference to develop practical strategies suited to the state's geographical conditions and ensure specialised eye-care services reach people in remote and difficult-to-access areas.

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Congratulating the NZOS, Himachal Pradesh Ophthalmological Society and the Palampur Rotary Eye Foundation for organising the conference, Gupta said such platforms offered valuable opportunities to exchange scientific knowledge, professional experience and innovative practices, ultimately contributing to improved patient care.

He said protecting eyesight and preventing avoidable blindness was not merely a professional responsibility of the medical fraternity but also a noble service to humanity.

Advances in diagnostic techniques, innovative surgical procedures, retinal treatments and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, were opening new avenues for early detection and treatment of eye diseases, he said.

However, the true success of medical science lay in ensuring that these advancements benefited every section of society, he added.

The governor also appealed to delegates and visiting medical professionals to visit and pay obeisance at Himachal Pradesh's revered Shakti Peeths, describing the state's rich spiritual and cultural heritage as an integral part of its identity.