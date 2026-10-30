The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment process. The decision to cancel the recruitment process was due to withdrawal of petitions by the Department. The new advertisements is underway. BPSC cancels 1711 Assistant Professor recruitment due to withdrawal of petitions by Department, new advertisement soon

The announcement was made by the Commission on its official X handle. The post reads, “The advertisements published for regular appointments to a total of 1,711 posts of Assistant Professor (Specialty) in the medical colleges and hospitals of the Health Department, Bihar, under advertisement numbers 04/2025 to 28/2025 are hereby cancelled due to the withdrawal of the petitions by the department. In light of the revised petitions, the process for publishing new advertisements is underway.”

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BPSC has not yet announced the timeline for releasing the new notifications. The aspirants will have to wait for the new notice to release.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17111 posts of Assistant Professor in the organization.

How to download notice To download the official notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Click on Whats New section on the home page. The notice will be displayed. Check the notice and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here