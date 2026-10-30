BPSC cancels 1711 Assistant Professor recruitment due to withdrawal of petitions by Department, new advertisement soon
BPSC has cancelled the recruitment process for 1711 Assistant Professor posts. The decision was taken due to withdrawal of the petitions.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment process. The decision to cancel the recruitment process was due to withdrawal of petitions by the Department. The new advertisements is underway.
The announcement was made by the Commission on its official X handle. The post reads, “The advertisements published for regular appointments to a total of 1,711 posts of Assistant Professor (Specialty) in the medical colleges and hospitals of the Health Department, Bihar, under advertisement numbers 04/2025 to 28/2025 are hereby cancelled due to the withdrawal of the petitions by the department. In light of the revised petitions, the process for publishing new advertisements is underway.”
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BPSC has not yet announced the timeline for releasing the new notifications. The aspirants will have to wait for the new notice to release.
This recruitment drive will fill up 17111 posts of Assistant Professor in the organization.
How to download notice
To download the official notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on Whats New section on the home page.
- The notice will be displayed.
- Check the notice and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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