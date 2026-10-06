2 food units inspected, 80 kg frozen items destroyed in Ludhiana

The food safety team on Tuesday conducted inspections and special checks at two food units. During the operation, samples of various food products were collected, while action was also taken against violations related to cleanliness and hygiene. Some food items were sent to the food laboratory for analysis. (HT)

District health officer Dr Ashish Chawla said that the team conducted an inspection at Anmol Frozens, where various frozen food products were checked. Some food items were sent to the food laboratory for analysis. He said further action would be taken according to the rules if any violation is found in the laboratory reports. He said that during the inspection, deficiencies related to cleanliness and hygiene were observed at the unit. Taking cognisance of these deficiencies, an unhygienic challan was issued to the concerned food business operator. In addition, keeping public health in view, 80 kg of frozen food items were destroyed on the spot.

In another enforcement action, the food safety team conducted a detailed inspection at Balaji Food Products. During the inspection, food samples were collected and sent to the food laboratory. An improvement notice was also issued to the concerned food business operator, directing the unit to rectify the deficiencies observed during the inspection and ensure compliance with prescribed food safety and hygiene standards. htc