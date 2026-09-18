Why ghungroo hair accessories are big this season

If you are looking to amp up a basic hairstyle this festive season, take a cue from actor Shanaya Kapoor. She recently turned heads during Ganpati celebrations by weaving countless ghungroos into her hair. The trend is gaining popularity on social media, with videos under the #ghungroo hashtag surpassing 1.5 million views as beauty creators show off their own hair moments (Photo: Instagram)

The trend is gaining popularity on social media, with videos under the #ghungroo hashtag surpassing 1.5 million views as beauty creators show off their own hair moments.

Experts are calling it, and we agree: tinkling hair accessories are about to be a big hit on every Garba floor and at weddings this season.

“That subtle jingle every time you move brings such a fun, energetic vibe to your look—it’s practically made for Dandiya nights,” shares makeup and hair artist Tejasvini Chander Kapoor.