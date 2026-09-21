Who was Jennifer Eckhart? Ex-Fox News producer who accused Ed Henry of rape dies by suicide at 36

Former Fox News associate producer Jennifer Eckhart has died by suicide in Florida, according to the Martin County Medical Examiner's Office. She was 36. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that her death has been ruled a suicide. Jennifer Eckhart dies at 36. (Instagram/ @jennifereckhart)

Police seen outside her home As per TMZ, , a heavy police presence was seen outside her Hope Sound home on Saturday morning. She was reportedly found dead inside her home. Local law enforcement said she appears to have died by suicide.

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Who was Jennifer Eckhart? Jennifer worked at Fox News before she became widely known in 2020. That year, she sued former Fox News anchor Ed Henry, accusing him of rape, as per TMZ.

Jennifer alleged that Henry sexually assaulted her while they were working at the network. She also said she was afraid he could hurt her career because of his position. Henry denied the allegations and said their relationship was consensual.

Fox News fired Henry in July 2020 after receiving Jennifer’s complaint and conducting an internal investigation.

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Her long legal fight Jennifer's legal battle continued for years. She settled her claims against Henry in 2024, shortly before the case was set to go to trial.

She also sued Fox News, accusing the network of failing to protect her from Henry and not taking proper action over his alleged conduct. Those claims were dismissed.

A federal appeals court upheld the decision in April 2025, saying Fox News did not know about Henry's alleged conduct before Jennifer came forward.

Jennifer later spoke publicly about the allegations. She said she had been "paralyzed by fear" while working at Fox.

Jennifer said, “I think it’s safe to say that I was paralyzed by fear when I was working there.”

She added, “I felt that he had the power to derail me, to destroy me, to ruin my career. And, I just, I didn’t have a voice until now.”