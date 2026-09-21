CNN, Politico, MS Now to sue Trump administration over 'ban' from White House, President cites ‘fake news’

He said that “free press” is something he “cherishes” and reiterated his criticism of “fake news”, calling it “corrupt, “totally out of control” and a “threat to national security”.

After the news outlets announced that they have told the administration about their lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, President Donald Trump said that the move was not against the “free press” but against “fake news”.

Three major American news platforms — MS Now, CNN, and Politico — said on Monday that were suing the Trump Administration after the US President said that he would ban journalists from these outlets from the White House citing their reporting of “fake news”.

How will the lawsuit by the news organizations protect their First Amendment rights?

How will the lawsuit by the news organizations protect their First Amendment rights?

Why does the Trump administration consider certain media as 'fake news'?

Why does the Trump administration consider certain media as 'fake news'?

Also read: US visa policy: 3 new groups to face online background vetting from October 1; Key details here

“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Emergency hearing possible this week The three news organizations which have announced the lawsuit to protect their First Amendment rights said that the court could hear the matter urgently this week, reported Reuters.

Also read: Indian woman in Chicago questions ‘detached’ tag after moving to US: ‘Only 2 people called me in 3 years’

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference," read their joint statement.

They added that the lawsuit aims “to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes".

Also read: ‘Leave now’: US renews Iran travel warning ahead of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures

The outlets alleged that on Saturday, the press credentials of their journalists were taken away and their journalists were turned away from the White House. That happened a day after Trump's initial announcement about such an action against the media houses.

Trump also warned that other outlets could be threatened as well and cited The New York Times and The Washington Post as "fake news", though no action has been taken against them yet.