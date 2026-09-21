Who is Patrick Clancy? New wife Rachel Danis, kids, job, & more as Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband appears on 60 Minutes

Patrick Clancy has come back into the spotlight as he appears in 60 minutes with his new wife, Rachel Danis after the trial of his former wife, Lindsay Clancy ended in mistrial. Lindsay is accused of killing their three children in January 2023. Patrick Clancy appears in 60 minutes with his new wife. (David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

Patrick Clancy is Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband and he works as a Business Applications Sales Executive at Microsoft.

Patrick is expected to talk about the grief of losing his children. He is also expected to speak about social media conspiracy theories around the case. As per AP, these include unfounded claims that he was connected to the death of his children.

Also read: Patrick Clancy’s new wife Rachel Danis speaks out on romance, defends him after Lindsay mistrial; ‘Most selfless father’

Who is Rachel Danis? Rachel Danis is 37 and works as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at a reproductive clinic in New York City. As per the New York Post, she is also an assistant clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

A friend of the couple described her to the Daily Mail. “She is upbeat, smiling, vivacious, and full of energy. It's fitting that she helps create life in the face of this tragedy.” The friend also said, “Rachel has a heart of gold... if she can take a guy and try to heal him, that's what she would do.”

Also read: Patrick Clancy's profession: What does Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband do for a living

Patrick and Rachel's wedding According to the Daily Mail, the couple married in April 2026 in a small ceremony at the Ladies Pavilion, which looks over the lake in Central Park. A celebration with family and friends followed at a nearby restaurant, Sarabeth's.

As per the New York Post, public records show Patrick moved from suburban Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023. That was about four months after his three children were found strangled to death in their Duxbury home in January 2023. Patrick, 38, now lives with Rachel in a high-rise in Midtown Manhattan.

A longtime friend of Rachel's family told the Daily Mail, “Pat has obviously gone through an incredible trauma, and Rachel is a nurturing person by nature.” The friend also said, “A lot of people would recoil and just never be a shadow of their former self and never move on. So I admire this guy. I really do.”

Patrick Clancy's job and net worth Patrick works on enterprise software solutions at Microsoft. This includes Microsoft Business Applications, Dynamics ERP and CRM, Power Platform, hyperautomation and artificial intelligence.

According to his Mesh profile, he has worked with top companies around the world and helped them grow and expand. His earlier roles include Global Black Belt Specialist, North American Lead and Senior Sales Executive, plus manager roles at Softomotive, Automation Anywhere, Pegasystems and Black Box. The profile says he has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Salve Regina University.

Patrick has not shared his salary or net worth in public. According to Glassdoor, Microsoft Sales Executives in the US earn a total yearly pay of $258,000 to $481,000, with a median of about $344,000. These are only industry estimates and do not show his real earnings.

HT.com could not independenlty verify his personal earnings.

Patrick and Lindsay's Children As per People, Patrick and Lindsay met in 2013 in Boston. According to The New Yorker, they married in December 2016. The family of five lived in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Lindsay, a former nurse, is accused of strangling her three children at their Duxbury home in January 2023 before trying to take her own life. The children were 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

Lindsay allegedly began to show signs of postpartum psychosis after the birth of her third child, but she was never diagnosed.

Her defense says she suffering from postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. According to AP, her attorney said she was a loving mother who had deep delusions and other mental health problems, and she had been getting treatment. Neither side disputed during the trial that she strangled her children. Prosecutors, however, say she carefully planned the killings and knew what she was doing.

11 of 12 jurors were ready to clear her of criminal responsibility, but one juror sided with the prosecutors, and the deadlock led a judge to declare a mistrial on Sept. 4