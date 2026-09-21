‘Recall Bihar before 2005’, JD(U) state chief says on Jamui harassment row; RJD alleges ‘goonda raj’

“Recall Bihar before 2005,” JD(U) Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said while defending the state government’s response to the alleged harassment and molestation of two teenagers in Jamui. His remarks came as Congress and RJD attacked the BJP-led Bihar government over the incident. The incident was captured in a video that was widely circulated on social media and triggered public outrage. (X and viral video screengrab ) The incident was captured in a video that was widely circulated on social media and triggered public outrage. Kushwaha said the government was sensitive to such incidents and assured that those responsible would be arrested at the earliest. Congress and RJD accused the Bihar government, and Tejashwi Yadav criticised it for allowing “goonda raj” to prevail in the state and criticised its handling of the incident. Responding to the criticism, Kushwaha said, “The government is sensitive to any incident that occurs. Govt and Administration are looking into it. Recall the RJD rule, the time before 2005. Our government is sensitive towards all sporadic incidents that occur... The guilty will be caught by the Police at the earliest,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Deep Dive What actions have the authorities taken in response to the harassment incident in Jamui? Why has the Bihar government faced criticism from the opposition regarding the Jamui harassment case? How did the Jamui incident come to public attention, and what specific actions have been directed by the National Commission for Women?

The JD(U)-BJP coalition is in power in Bihar. Umesh Kushwaha says remarks were 'distorted' Kushwaha later condemned the incident in a post on X and said an SIT had been formed to investigate the case. He also said three accused had been arrested and raids were underway to catch the others. "The shameful and inhuman incident that has come to light involving a minor girl student in Jamui is extremely heartbreaking, reprehensible, and soul-stirring. An SIT has been formed in the case. Three accused have been arrested, and raids are underway for the arrest of the other accused," he said. "Criminals, listen with your ears wide open: there is no place for crime or criminals in Bihar. The government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring time-bound justice for the victim's family. Such stringent action will be taken against the criminals that it will serve as an example in the future," he added.