Why is Oura going public at $15.6 billion, and what does it mean for the US IPO market?

Oura, the company behind the Oura smart ring, has started its IPO roadshow in the US. The company is targeting a fully diluted valuation of about $15.62 billion. The IPO is expected to happen next week, with Oura planning to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “OURA.” Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are leading the IPO. Oura targets $15.62 billion valuation in US IPO (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration) (REUTERS)

Oura and some of its existing investors plan to sell as many as 50 million shares. The expected price is $40 to $44 per share. At the top end of that range, the offering could raise around $2.2 billion. The $15.62 billion valuation includes the impact of shares that could be issued or converted as part of the offering, according to Reuters.

Why is Oura seeking such a high valuation? Oura is betting that investors will continue to pay for fast growth in consumer health technology. The company has built a business around smart rings that track health information without the screen and bulk of a smartwatch. Oura says its rings can monitor areas such as heart health, activity and sleep. The company has also benefited from growing interest in personalized health and wellness tracking.

Oura sold about 3.6 million Oura Rings in the 12 months ended June 30. This shows that the company has moved beyond being a small wearable-device business and has built a sizable consumer base. Oura's product sits between traditional fitness trackers and smartwatches, offering health tracking in a smaller, screen-free device.

Oura revenue jumps 74% Oura's revenue reached about $1.21 billion in the nine months ended June 30. That was roughly 74% higher than the same period a year earlier. The strong revenue growth is one of the major factors supporting the company's high IPO valuation, according to Reuters.

The company expects to finish fiscal 2026 with around 5.7 million paid members. That would represent 96% growth from the previous year. The membership business is important because recurring subscription revenue can give Oura a more predictable source of income beyond sales of the physical rings.

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Smart rings are gaining a space between fitness trackers and smartwatches. Unlike a smartwatch, Oura's ring has no large screen and is designed to be worn continuously. Its longer battery life and smaller size make it attractive to consumers who want health information without wearing a smartwatch. Oura has therefore built its pitch around everyday wellness rather than only sports and athletic performance.

Kat Liu, vice president at IPOX, said Oura is beginner-friendly and fashionable and can feel like an easy addition to everyday life. She compared this with some other wearable products that are more focused on serious athletes and performance tracking, according to Reuters. This gives Oura access to consumers who may want health tracking without buying a more complicated fitness device. Liu made these comments in connection with Oura's IPO.

Oura valuation jumps from $11 billion Oura was valued at about $11 billion during a late-stage funding round last year. The new IPO target of $15.62 billion is therefore significantly higher than that previous private-market valuation. The higher price reflects investor expectations for continued growth in sales, memberships and recurring revenue.

The company's valuation is not based only on selling smart rings. Oura also earns money from paid memberships connected to its health-tracking services. Kat Liu said the IPO valuation appears to reflect expectations of continued strong growth and a shift toward higher-margin recurring revenue, according to Reuters. This means investors are being asked to value Oura partly as a subscription-based health technology company, rather than only as a hardware maker.

US IPO market faces a test Oura is entering the public market after a slow start to the September IPO season. Financial markets have also experienced greater uncertainty in recent weeks. Investors have been watching uncertainty around the AI trade, rising bond yields and changing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rates.

These factors can make investors more cautious about buying newly listed companies. Oura is one of the first major consumer technology IPOs testing investor appetite after the recent period of market volatility.

Samuel Kerr, global head of equity capital markets at Mergermarket, called Oura the first real test of US investor appetite after a sluggish September, according to Reuters. Kerr said a strong IPO could encourage other companies waiting to enter the market, while a weak debut could raise concerns about investor sentiment. These are Kerr's views, not a forecast of Oura's trading performance.

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Companies considering US listings will be watching how investors respond to Oura's pricing and stock-market debut. Strong demand could give other companies more confidence to launch IPOs. Weak demand could make companies more cautious about valuation and timing. This makes Oura's IPO relevant beyond just the smart-ring business.

Eli Lilly and Dragoneer show interest Weight-loss drugmaker Eli Lilly has indicated that it may buy up to $100 million worth of Oura shares, according to Reuters. Investment firm Dragoneer has indicated interest in purchasing up to $300 million worth of shares. Such indications of interest can provide additional demand for the IPO, although they do not guarantee that those purchases will happen at the final offering.

The listing comes at a time when investors have been heavily focused on AI and large technology companies. Oura is offering investors exposure to a different part of the technology market: consumer health and wearable devices. Its performance will show how much appetite investors currently have for a fast-growing consumer technology company outside the biggest AI names.

What does Oura's IPO mean for the US market? Oura's IPO shows that companies with strong revenue growth, rising users and recurring subscription income can still seek ambitious valuations in the US public market. At the same time, the timing shows that companies cannot ignore broader market conditions.

Oura is entering the market while investors are dealing with uncertainty over interest rates, bond yields and technology valuations. Its IPO will therefore provide an important indication of how willing investors are to back high-growth consumer technology companies right now, according to Reuters.

Oura is expected to complete its IPO pricing and begin trading on Nasdaq next week. Investors will closely watch demand for the shares during the offering and how the stock performs once trading begins. The final IPO price and market response will determine whether Oura can support the roughly $15.6 billion valuation it is targeting.