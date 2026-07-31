Gorakhpur cop arrested for rape, murder of girl

An Uttar Pradesh police constable was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Gorakhpur, police officers said. HT Image

The constable was posted at Uttar Pradesh Police’s integrated emergency response system.

According to police, the victim had gone to Gorakhpur District Hospital on July 28 to deliver food to her elder sister, who was admitted for treatment. After leaving the hospital at around 9pm, she went missing. When the family could not locate her, they informed the police the following morning.

The girl’s body was recovered near the Chiutihan Bridge over the Rapti River on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Yadav, was arrested on Thursday morning after CCTV footage allegedly showed him taking the child away on a motorcycle. Police said the vehicle’s registration number helped investigators trace and identify the constable. “He was in uniform when he took the child away and committed the crime after returning from duty,” an official said.

Officers said that Yadav confessed during interrogation that he had raped the girl and strangled her to death, fearing she would report the crime. He was attacked and beaten up by a mob when he was taken to the district hospital attacked for a medical examination on Thursday afternoon.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kaustubh said, “The accused constable was identified, taken into custody and allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. The victim’s body has been recovered, and departmental proceedings for his dismissal from service have been initiated.” He added that proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA) would also be initiated against the accused.

The SSP said the accused, a 2018-batch constable, had been suspended in January 2025 over allegations of molesting a woman. He was reinstated in September 2025.

Circle officer (Kotwali) Omkar Dutta said, “The accused has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prescribes punishment for murder.” He added that more sections are likely to be added after the victim’s postmortem report is received.