Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marriage dispute turns fatal in Karnataka: 50-year-old man killed, sons injured in Mangaluru

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
May 23, 2025 11:57 AM IST

A case was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed while his two sons were injured in an attack by their relative following a family dispute here, police said on Friday. 

The incident occurred at Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police Station.
The incident occurred at Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police Station.

The incident occurred at Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits late on Wednesday night, they said. 

The deceased has been identified as Suleman, a resident of Vamanjoor, who worked as a marriage broker. His sons, Riyab and Siyab, sustained injuries in the attack. According to police, Suleman had helped facilitate the marriage of the accused, Mustafa (30), a relative, about eight months ago. 

(Also Read: Karnataka cricketer scammed out of 24 lakh in fake Rajasthan Royals IPL selection fraud: Report)

Attack after heated exchange

After a fallout between Mustafa and his wife, tension has been reportedly brewing between the accused and Suleman. On May 22, around 9.30 pm, after an abusive phone call from Mustafa, Suleman and his sons went to the accused's residence. 

As they were leaving following a conversation, Mustafa allegedly emerged from his house and stabbed Suleman in the neck. He then attacked the sons, injuring one in the chest and the other on the forearm, he said. 

(Also Read: Bengaluru tech founder to shift office to Pune over language tensions, Kannadigas say ‘good riddance’)

The victims were taken to Janapriya hospital with the help of locals where Suleman was declared brought dead, while his sons were admitted for treatment, police said. 

A case was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, police said, adding the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

In another incident in Belagavi, a 27-year-old woman was "strangled to death" by her in-laws, who then attempted to pass it off as an accident to mislead investigators, police said on Tuesday.

(Also Read: '18 years in Bengaluru, still no Kannada': Man says friend now calls Kannadigas biased)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Marriage dispute turns fatal in Karnataka: 50-year-old man killed, sons injured in Mangaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On