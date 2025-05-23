Marriage dispute turns fatal in Karnataka: 50-year-old man killed, sons injured in Mangaluru

A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed while his two sons were injured in an attack by their relative following a family dispute here, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police Station.

The incident occurred at Valachil under Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits late on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Suleman, a resident of Vamanjoor, who worked as a marriage broker. His sons, Riyab and Siyab, sustained injuries in the attack. According to police, Suleman had helped facilitate the marriage of the accused, Mustafa (30), a relative, about eight months ago.

(Also Read: Karnataka cricketer scammed out of ₹24 lakh in fake Rajasthan Royals IPL selection fraud: Report)

Attack after heated exchange

After a fallout between Mustafa and his wife, tension has been reportedly brewing between the accused and Suleman. On May 22, around 9.30 pm, after an abusive phone call from Mustafa, Suleman and his sons went to the accused's residence.

As they were leaving following a conversation, Mustafa allegedly emerged from his house and stabbed Suleman in the neck. He then attacked the sons, injuring one in the chest and the other on the forearm, he said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru tech founder to shift office to Pune over language tensions, Kannadigas say ‘good riddance’)

The victims were taken to Janapriya hospital with the help of locals where Suleman was declared brought dead, while his sons were admitted for treatment, police said.

A case was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, police said, adding the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

In another incident in Belagavi, a 27-year-old woman was "strangled to death" by her in-laws, who then attempted to pass it off as an accident to mislead investigators, police said on Tuesday.

(Also Read: '18 years in Bengaluru, still no Kannada': Man says friend now calls Kannadigas biased)