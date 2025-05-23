Bengaluru tech founder to shift office to Pune over language tensions, Kannadigas say ‘good riddance’

In a move driven by ongoing language tensions in Bengaluru, a city-based tech founder has announced plans to wind up the company’s office within six months and relocate operations to Pune. The decision comes amid growing concerns over pressure on non-Kannada-speaking staff in the city.(Pixabay)

The decision comes amid growing concerns over pressure on non-Kannada-speaking staff in the city.

The founder, Kaushik Mukherjee, said the move was prompted by what he termed "language nonsense," adding that he did not want his non-Kannada-speaking employees to become "victims" of the ongoing linguistic climate in Bengaluru. The idea, he revealed, was originally raised by his staff, whose concerns he chose to support.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man flags lack of Kannada in vehicle loan papers: 'Took me 1.5 hours to understand’)

Check out his post here:

How did X users react?

The announcement has stirred strong reactions online, with users weighing in on the implications. Some cautioned that Pune may not be entirely free from similar issues, warning, “In Pune, there’s a risk of your staff getting roughed up by MNS for not speaking Marathi.”

Others suggested alternative cities like Gandhinagar or Noida, “where no one cares about language.”

Many commenters sarcastically applauded the founder’s decision, saying, “That’s a great decision. Good riddance. Thank you for helping decongest our beloved city.” Others advised, “Meanwhile, ask your non-Marathi staff to learn Marathi while you move to Pune.”

(Also Read: 'Difficult to learn 200 local words?': Mohandas Pai reacts to row over SBI manager’s refusal to speak Kannada)

A fresh language controversy erupted recently in Bengaluru after a State Bank of India (SBI) manager reportedly refused to speak Kannada to a customer. The incident sparked outrage among locals who viewed the refusal as disrespect towards the regional language and culture. Social media quickly amplified the issue, with many demanding strict action against the bank official for ignoring the language sensitivities of the state.