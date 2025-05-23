Karnataka cricketer scammed out of 24 lakh in fake Rajasthan Royals IPL selection fraud: Report

A cricketer from Karnataka's Belagavi fell victim to an elaborate cyber scam after being falsely promised a place on the Rajasthan Royals IPL squad, Indian Express reported. Early investigations indicate the suspects are operating out of Rajasthan.

According to the report, Rakesh Yadure, a state-level player from Chinchani village in Belagavi district’s Chikkodi taluk, had caught the attention of talent scouts during a cricket tournament held in Hyderabad in May 2024. Encouraged by the prospect of a professional breakthrough, Yadure was eager to advance his career.

(Also Read: Bengaluru biker killed as uprooted tree falls on two-wheeler during rain, another injured: Report)

However, trouble began in December 2024 when Yadure received a message on Instagram, informing him that he had been selected to join the Rajasthan Royals team, the report added.

The sender asked him to complete a registration form and pay a fee of ₹2,000 as part of the onboarding process. Trusting the message, Yadure proceeded to make multiple payments, totaling approximately ₹23.53 lakh between December 22, 2024, and April 19, 2025.

The fraudsters kept him engaged by promising lucrative match fees ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹8 lakh. Despite repeated assurances, Yadure never received any official team kit, jersey, or travel arrangement, the report further added.

When the scammers demanded an additional ₹3 lakh and still failed to deliver, he realized he had been duped. Attempts to contact the perpetrators were largely ignored, with most communication abruptly ceasing after blocking him on various platforms.

Following this, Yadure lodged a complaint with the Belagavi Central (CEN) police station, prompting a cybercrime investigation. Police officials noted that the fraudulent funds had been quickly withdrawn, leaving the accounts empty.

Early investigations indicate the suspects are operating out of Rajasthan, and a cybercrime team has been deployed there to trace the culprits.

Expressing his anguish, Yadure said as quoted by the publication, “I hope the police recover my money. No one should experience what I went through.”

(Also Read: ‘Wedding gift’, says DK Shivakumar as ED probes Parameshwara-Ranya Rao link)