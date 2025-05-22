‘Wedding gift’, says DK Shivakumar as ED probes Parameshwara-Ranya Rao link

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into an alleged gold smuggling racket with links to film actor Ranya Rao, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday defended Home Minister G Parameshwara, stating that a gift of ₹15–25 lakh given to the actor was simply a gesture during a family event and not a sign of complicity in illegal activity, Times of India reported. Shivakumar insisted the senior Congress leader was “clean and honest”.

Shivakumar, addressing reporters after meeting Parameshwara at his residence, insisted the senior Congress leader was “clean and honest” and that the transaction was being misrepresented. “He is a law-abiding citizen.

He has been an MLA since 1989, a minister, and served as party president for eight years. He is someone we are all proud of,” he said according to the report.

The ED is investigating multiple institutions linked to Parameshwara under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on earlier complaints by the CBI and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

According to TOI report, a trust associated with the minister is alleged to have routed funds toward the payment of a ₹40 lakh credit card bill in Ranya Rao’s name.

The payment, officials claim, was made at the behest of a politically exposed individual and lacked proper documentation.

While confirming that Parameshwara may have extended financial help to Rao during a wedding or family function, Shivakumar cautioned against drawing conclusions.

"This is not unusual"

“Many of us who are in public life support people during important occasions like marriages, for school or hospital expenses. This is not unusual. It does not mean we are encouraging illegal activities like smuggling,” he said.

He added that if Rao is found guilty of wrongdoing, she must face legal consequences. “Let the law take its course. No one is above it,” Shivakumar said.

Despite the ongoing ED searches, Parameshwara attended the state cabinet meeting on Thursday. Shivakumar reiterated the Congress party’s full backing for him. “I assured him of our support. This is politically motivated. They are targeting one of our senior-most leaders,” he said.