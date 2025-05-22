Bengaluru biker killed as uprooted tree falls on two-wheeler during rain, another injured: Report

A motorcyclist in Bengaluru lost his life and another was seriously injured in Koramangala on Wednesday after a tree, uprooted by strong winds during a spell of heavy rain, crashed onto their two-wheeler. The victims were immediately rushed to St. John's Hospital.

According to a report by NDTV, CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment when the massive tree collapsed without warning, striking the moving bike and sending both the rider and pillion passenger tumbling to the road.

The victims were immediately rushed to St. John's Hospital. While the rider succumbed to his injuries, the pillion passenger is currently undergoing treatment, the report added.

The incident came amid widespread rain across the city, which led to waterlogging, fallen trees, and severe traffic disruptions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an advisory earlier in the day, forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by gusty winds in Bengaluru.

Officials in Bengaluru have since reported several cases of trees toppling due to the intense weather, as the municipal response teams worked to clear debris and restore normalcy in affected areas.

Two die of electrocution in Bengaluru

In another tragic incident linked to the downpour, two people died of electrocution in the NS Palya area of BTM Layout on Monday. Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartments, was reportedly trying to operate a motor pump to remove rainwater from his building's basement when he was electrocuted.

A 12-year-old boy, Dinesh, the son of Bharath, a Nepal national residing in a nearby apartment, also lost his life under similar circumstances.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Bengaluru) Sarah Fathima confirmed both deaths and said investigations are underway to assess what led to the tragic accidents.

