Bengaluru’s lakes swell after intense rains, over 60 reach full capacity

After a week of intense and near-record rainfall that battered Bengaluru, at least 63 of the city’s lakes have reached full capacity, with dozens more nearing the brink. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) confirmed that out of the 183 lakes under its jurisdiction, 40 are almost full.

According to the BBMP’s Lakes Department, heavy rains over the past three days have particularly impacted areas like Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Bommanahalli, zones that have recorded the highest number of overflowing lakes.

The tally includes 13 lakes in Mahadevapura, 19 in Yelahanka, 16 in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and 7 in Bommanahalli, all of which have hit full capacity.

To prevent flooding and maintain ecological balance, BBMP officials have carried out cleaning drives around several water bodies. Crews have been clearing lake bunds, removing accumulated garbage, plastic waste, sticks, and other debris washed in by the rains.

Ban on basement parking

In addition, in the wake of a tragic electrocution incident during heavy rainfall, the Karnataka government is planning to introduce a law to ban basement parking in flood-prone areas of Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement on Tuesday, following the death of two men who were electrocuted near NS Palya in BTM Layout 2nd Stage.

Shivakumar, who visited the site along with senior civic officials, called the deaths a “major learning experience” and said steps must be taken to prevent similar tragedies. “I have already instructed my office to explore legal options to prohibit basement construction in low-lying zones. In such areas, car parking should be provided on the first floor instead,” he said.

