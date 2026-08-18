‘Eat Indian foods in Indian way’: Man teaches how to eat dosa with spoon, fork. Internet reacts

An etiquette instructor’s viral video advocating the use of a fork and spoon to eat dosa has ignited widespread debate online. In clips shared on Instagram, the instructor demonstrates "graceful dining" techniques, even teaching doctors how to handle the classic Indian dish with cutlery. Claiming utensils offer a more hygienic and elegant experience, his posts framing etiquette as a timeless tradition went viral. However, social media users were quick to react, with many firmly dismissing the approach. Snippets from a video showing a man teaching how to eat a dosa with cutlery. (Instagram/@westernwingsspokenenglish)

“Using a fork and spoon for dosa can make dining more hygienic, especially in restaurants where utensils are provided. Enjoy every bite neatly, confidently, and with royal elegance. Because good etiquette is not a new trend it’s a timeless tradition of graceful dining,” reads the caption shared along with the video on the Instagram page of the etiquette instructor.

What does the video show? The video opens to show the etiquette instructor sitting at a table with a plate of dosa in front of him. He uses his fork and spoon to fold the dosa. He then cuts a piece to show how it can be eaten.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to @westernwingsspokenenglish. This report will be updated when he responds.)