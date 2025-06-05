British etiquette coach demonstrates ‘only way’ to eat banana with cutlery, sparks debate: ‘This is unreal’

A British etiquette coach has ignited a spirited online debate after demonstrating what he claims is the “proper” way to eat a banana — not with your hands, but with cutlery. A British etiquette coach sparked laughs online by demonstrating the "proper" way to eat a banana — using a knife and fork.(Instagram/williamhanson)

The now-viral video, shared by etiquette expert William Hanson, showcases a formal demonstration that wouldn’t look out of place at a royal banquet. “Here’s how to eat a banana. Now, we don’t pick it up and peel it like a primate,” he begins, before slicing off both ends, scoring the peel with the side of his knife, gently peeling it back, and then cutting the fruit into neat, bite-sized pieces to be eaten with a fork.

“This really is the only way you should be eating a banana,” Hanson states in the video.

Internet reacts with wit and sarcasm

While a few users may have appreciated the attention to etiquette, the overwhelming reaction on social media was one of humour and disbelief. The comment section quickly transformed into a showcase of wit and sarcasm.

One viewer quipped, “He peels a banana like he’s disarming a nuclear device.” Another mockingly asked, “Is there also a royal decree for how to chew?” A third added, “Imagine doing this in a school cafeteria — you’d be pelted with grapes.”

Several users questioned the practicality of such polished banana protocol. “Try this on the London Tube during rush hour and you’ll be banned for life,” one person remarked. Another wrote, “If I pulled this off at my office desk, I’d be escorted out.”

One user scoffed, “I’m not doing extra dishes for a banana, William.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “My immigrant parents would weep if they saw me do this.”

Reactions ranged from disbelief to satire. “This is unreal,” one person commented, while another added, “I was today years old when I learned I’ve been offending high society with my bananas.”

And then came the sarcasm in full force. “Next episode: how to microwave tea the aristocratic way,” joked one user. Others piled on with comments like, “This is how Batman eats bananas,” and “What’s next, ironing your apple before slicing it?”