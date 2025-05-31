British YouTuber tracks stolen AirPods in Pakistan after a year, plans recovery mission: ‘Storm the area’

A British YouTuber, Lord Miles, has taken to social media with a dramatic plan to recover his stolen AirPods Pro — a full year after they were allegedly taken from his hotel room in Dubai. According to the content creator, the wireless earbuds were tracked to Jhelum, Pakistan, thanks to Apple’s Find My tracking system. The YouTuber shared a screenshot from the Find My app revealing the exact location of the AirPods. (X/@real_lord_miles)

Sharing the story on social media platform X, the YouTuber posted a screenshot from the Find My app showing the exact location of the AirPods near “2nd Wife Restaurant” on Defence Road in Jhelum. The device had been active just 31 minutes before the screenshot was taken, indicating that it is still in use.

In his post, the YouTuber wrote, “My AirPod Pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who’s going to go there next week and get his property back!” He added, “They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and keep playing the ‘find me’ noise when he’s using the AirPods.”

He now plans to involve local law enforcement in the retrieval, vowing to film the entire experience for his audience. “I’m going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don’t like thieves!” he said.

The post has sparked widespread interest online, with many following the story to see how the unconventional tech recovery mission unfolds.

A user commented, “…wouldn’t it be easier and, i would think, cheaper, to just buy a new pair? ”

Another added, 'revenge is priceless"

One user noted, 'You're gonna have to bribe whatever police officer you bring with you, and it's gonna take a lot of money to get them to take action... At least $3.75 USD"

