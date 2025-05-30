Indian YouTuber recounts terrifying hiking experience in Norway, praises volunteers for swift rescue: 'Angels do exist'

Hiking can be a highly rewarding experience, but it also carries inherent risks. Without proper preparation, sudden weather changes and challenging terrain can quickly transform a peaceful outing into a potentially life-threatening situation. A recent incident in Norway involving Indian content creator Akash Banerjee and his wife, Nidhi, serves as a stark reminder of these dangers. While hiking to Preikestolen, also known as Pulpit Rock, they found themselves in a perilous situation. Indian YouTuber Akash Banerjee shared his shocking hiking rescue story, praising Norwegian volunteers who helped his wife for free after an injury. (Instagram/akashbanerjee.in)

Banerjee took to Instagram to share his harrowing account, recounting the chain of events that unfolded:

"I don’t believe in angels & fairies - but I encountered them myself in Norway. Still shaking my head in disbelief (and relief that angels do exist)." He explained that after reaching the summit and soaking in the scenic views, disaster struck on their way back. Nidhi slipped, severely injuring her ankle, around 4 kilometres away from the nearest civilisation. The couple was left stranded in freezing cold winds, with rain approaching and no immediate way to move Nidhi to safety.

A quick rescue operation

Banerjee, unsure of what to do next, was advised by fellow hikers to call Norway’s emergency number, 113. Reluctantly, he called the number, uncertain of what to expect. However, what followed was nothing short of miraculous.

"Within minutes, the responders used my phone to pinpoint our location and assured me that help was on the way," Banerjee wrote. True to their word, within an hour, a team of rescuers, including doctors, arrived at their location. The team used a vacuum bag to secure Nidhi's leg and a portable stretcher to transport her safely to the base camp. What left Banerjee in awe was that these volunteers were not professional rescuers, but ordinary Norwegians who gave their time to help those in need.

An unexpected twist

Adding to the surprise, Banerjee discovered that the rescue operation was provided by the Norwegian People’s Aid (Norsk Folkehjelp), an NGO that offers rescue services and first aid free of charge. The volunteers, who came from various professions, such as a surveyor and a petroleum industry worker, had selflessly stepped in to assist. Banerjee praised the nation's community spirit and hospitality, remarking that Norway’s generosity and willingness to help made it one of the happiest nations in the world.

Social media reaction

Banerjee’s post quickly went viral, with social media users praising the actions of the Norwegian volunteers. One user commented, "It's called sense of community and civic sense. Civic sense isn't just picking up garbage, it's having the compassion to be kind to everyone." Another added, "Beautiful country. Lovely, helpful people. So glad you got all the assistance you needed and more."