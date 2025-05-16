Man trekking to Kedarnath with 40kg load to earn daily wage captures hearts online

A video showing a Nepali porter trekking through the steep, rocky route to Kedarnath while carrying a 40kg load has gone viral on Instagram, garnering more than 30 million views and stirring deep emotions across the internet. The video clocked more than 30 million views. (Instagram/@official_chatpata_food)

The man, who works as a porter, revealed that he earns ₹2,500 for the physically demanding task. The Kedarnath trek, known for its high altitude, rugged terrain, and unpredictable weather, is considered one of the more challenging pilgrimage routes in India.

Speaking to the person filming, the man shared that the cost of essential items at the top, like a water bottle, is high because of the labour involved in transporting them through such tough conditions. “A bottle costs ₹100 at the top because of the effort it takes to carry it,” he explained.

Take a look at the video:

The video sparked a wave of appreciation and empathy online along with more than 1 million likes. One user commented, “Wow !! This is called hard work. I really have a soft corner in my heart for them. God bless you abundantly.” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying the high costs on the trek are justified when you see the effort behind them.

Another noted, "2500 toh bahat kmm hai bhai ki mehnat ke hisab se (2,500 is way too little for the amount of hard work this brother is doing).

Many users responded with heart and clapping emojis, expressing their admiration and respect for the man's hard work.

A user suggested, "Upper itna fresh water ha jo bisleri sa bhii purify ha (The water up there is so fresh, it's even purer than Bisleri).

