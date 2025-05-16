British commentator says colonised countries had no ‘money, creativity’, gets schooled for racist rant

British political commentator Carole Malone and a presenter on a news discussion went on a racist rant recently, declaring that colonisation was beneficial and that colonised countries lacked "creativity, money and people in positions of power". Carole Malone and Jonathan Lis appeared on a debate on GB News,(Instagram, X)

The heated debate on Britain's colonial legacy took place on GB News, in which Malone and Jonathan Lis, another political commentator, shared their opposing views on colonisation.

A viral clip that shows part of the show has Malone saying, "We now have a generation that believes everything about colonisation was wrong. It wasn't. There were some terrible things and there were some good things to come out of it. And that is about properly acknowledging your past."

GB News presenter Bev Turner backs her up, saying Britain introduced "education, sanitation, transportation" to the countries it colonised.

"There is so much that we brought to communities," the news anchor said.

Jonathan Liss pushes back, pointing out that the so-called positive outcomes of colonisation does not compensate for all the wrongs done to the countries which were invaded by the British empire.

"The empire was wrong. It was wrong. Full stop. The things that Britain might have done do not compensate for it," he said.

"It was profoundly a racist set of basically invasion of other people, where we subjugated people to our rule and made them work for us."

Bev Turner, a seasoned TV and radio host, goes on to ask Lis how the youth of today's Britain would feel about their country's colonial legacy.

"We hear much more of that than we do about the benefits of that period of time," she says.

When Lis tells her there were no benefits of colonisation, Carole Malone interrupts him with a shocking statement. "Those countries did not have money. They did not have the creativity. They did not have people in positions of power," she said.

Lis immediately pushes back, calling her remarks outrageous. "Of course, they had creativity. They just didn't live like Britain did. It doesn't make it worse. It just makes it different."

Watch the clip here:

Malone hits back and asks, "So it's okay to live without education. And it's okay to live without transportation system, is it?"

Her fellow panelist says the colonised countries did have education and language. "It just wasn’t our education system. They had language, it just wasn’t our language," he said.

