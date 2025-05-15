White House staffer Karoline Leavitt claims Kashmiri waiter in Doha credited Trump for India-Pak ceasefire: ‘Told me…’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday made claims about a conversation a Kashmiri waiter had with her in Doha, Qatar, during which the man purportedly credited US President Donald Trump for the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.(AFP)

India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to immediately cease all hostilities across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Leavitt, who is accompanying Trump on his Middle East tour, claimed that a Kashmiri waiter approached her at breakfast in Doha and asked her to thank Trump on his behalf.

"This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him. I asked him why," Leavitt said in a post on X.

The Kashmiri waiter, according to Leavitt, said he was able to return home from Qatar "thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, @VP (Vice President JD Vance) and @SecRubio (Secretary of State Marco Rubio)".

"He said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war — and he is right!" Karoline Leavitt claimed.

Internet calls out Karoline Leavitt

Leavitt's post sparked a flurry of reactions with many questioning the veracity of the claim and pointing out that no recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been publicly attributed to US mediation.

"So white House press secretary is easily available for a chit chat with a waiter! That's some level of accessibility," an X user with the handle @QuantumJuris said.

"White lies. A cooked-up story," another user, Gaurav, said.

"This is a joke, right?" Indian user Mohan Sinha said.

"This is even poor fiction than Donald's role in the ceasefire," Rohit Mundra said.

What Trump claimed on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Donald Trump has claimed that the India-Pakistan ceasefire was a result of the US-mediated talks. While Trump as well as the US Foreign Secretary suggested that Washington, DC, had played a mediating role, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri clarified that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan had called his Indian counterpart.

According to a report in The New York Times, Rubio and Vance initiated dialogue with Indian and Pakistani officials after the US received intelligence suggesting that the military conflict between the two neighbours could escalate further.