Bengaluru’s low-lying areas may no longer have basement parking, says DK Shivakumar

In the wake of a tragic electrocution incident during heavy rains, the Karnataka government is planning to introduce a law banning basement parking in low-lying areas of Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Tuesday. New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 4, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI04_04_2025_000128B)(PTI)

The announcement came after two men, Manmohan Kamath and Dinesh — lost their lives near NS Palya in BTM Layout 2nd Stage due to electric shock triggered by flooding.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, visited the site along with senior civic officials and expressed concern over recurring infrastructure failures during rain.

“This has been a major experience for all of us,” he said. “Basements in low-lying areas become death traps when it rains continuously. Waterlogging makes underground pumps and electrical systems dangerous.”

Shivakumar said he had already instructed his office to look into legal options to ban basement construction in flood-prone zones. “Instead of underground parking, car parks should be planned on the first floor in these areas. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen tragedies, even in Rajarajeshwari Nagar we had a similar issue due to pumps installed below ground,” he said.

Calling for a comprehensive rethink on urban planning in the city, Shivakumar said legislative reforms were necessary to make Bengaluru resilient to extreme weather.

“This has been a long-standing issue, even the BDA tried addressing it 30 years ago, with good intentions. But we need better enforcement now,” he said according to a India Today report adding that even civic workers and police officers had suffered electric shocks while trying to assist residents.

The Deputy CM also announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each of the deceased men’s families, and said losses of cattle and other property due to rain-related incidents would be compensated.

A detailed action plan for the city’s rain preparedness would be released once weather conditions improve, he added.

