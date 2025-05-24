Four prime accused in Hangal gang rape case re-arrested after celebratory parade in Karnataka's Haveri

Four of the seven main accused in the January 2024 Hangal gang rape case were re-arrested on Friday after videos surfaced showing them taking out a celebratory procession in Karnataka's Akki Allur following their release on bail. The visuals, which quickly went viral on social media, triggered widespread outrage and prompted swift action from the police. The accused, recently released on bail, were seen waving and flashing victory signs.(@BalbirKumar23)

Superintendent of Police for Haveri district, Anshu Kumar Srivastava, confirmed that a fresh case has been filed against the four individuals for unlawful assembly and rash driving. “We have registered cases and also submitted a request in court seeking cancellation of bail for all seven prime accused,” he told reporters.

The re-arrested accused have been identified as Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, and Riyaz Savikeri. A manhunt is underway to locate the remaining three, who were also part of the parade. According to police, around 10 cars and 30 two-wheelers were involved in the procession, which started from the sub-jail and ended in Akki Allur. The accused were seen flashing victory signs while a cheering crowd shouted slogans in their support.

Originally, the case was treated as one of moral policing, as the 26-year-old survivor belonged to the same community as the accused and was allegedly targeted for being seen with a man from a different faith. The incident took place in Hangal, and the FIR was formally registered only after the woman gave a detailed statement before a magistrate on January 11. She later identified the suspects during an official identification parade conducted by the Hangal tahsildar.

Following her testimony, charges of gang rape were added to the case, leading to the arrest of 19 people. Twelve of them were released on bail nearly 10 months ago, while the remaining seven received bail on May 20. However, the celebration by the recently released accused has reignited public anger and renewed scrutiny of how the case is being handled.

Police said history sheets have now been opened against all seven key accused, and legal steps are underway to ensure their bail is revoked.

