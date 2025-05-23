Seven gang-rape accused in Karnataka welcomed with music, victory parade after bail. Watch

A motorcade of bikes and cars, blaring music and cheers, rolled through the streets of Akki Alur in Karnataka’s Haveri district this week, not for a wedding or festival, but to welcome back seven men accused in a brutal gang-rape case. The accused, recently released on bail, were seen waving and flashing victory signs.(@MeghUpdates)

The accused, recently released on bail, were seen waving and flashing victory signs as supporters celebrated their return with pomp. The viral video of this procession has triggered widespread condemnation and outrage.

The case traces back to January 8, 2024, when a 26-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from a hotel in Hanagal, where she had checked in with her long-term partner, a 40-year-old Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the two, reportedly in an interfaith relationship, were confronted by a group of men who stormed their room. The woman was forcibly taken to a nearby forested area and allegedly gang-raped.

Initially treated as a case of moral policing, given the interfaith nature of the couple’s relationship the Hanagal police registered an FIR only after the woman gave a detailed statement to a magistrate on January 11.

Following her testimony, gang-rape charges were added. A total of 19 people were arrested, including seven identified as the main accused.

The Haveri Sessions Court has now granted bail to those seven primary suspects: Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri. All had been in judicial custody for over a year.

Twelve others, allegedly involved in assaulting the survivor or aiding the attackers, had been granted bail nearly ten months ago.

Crucially, during the judicial process, the survivor reportedly struggled to conclusively identify the accused in court, weakening the prosecution’s argument.

