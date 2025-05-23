B-Com graduate arrested for breaking into Bengaluru pub, looting cash: Report

A 29-year-old man from Odisha, who allegedly broke into a high-end pub in Bengaluru and fled with ₹50,000 in cash, has been arrested by Subramanyanagar police after an intensive four-day probe, The New Indian Express reported. The accused is a graduate and native of Jajpur, Odisha.

The theft, which took place during the early hours of May 12 at Geometry Brewery and Kitchen in Rajajinagar, had sparked concern among residents of north Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Malipuram Dilip Kumar alias Tuttu, a BCom graduate and native of Jajpur, Odisha, was tracked down through a combination of CCTV footage analysis and call data monitoring. Police apprehended him in his hometown on May 16 and brought him back to Bengaluru the next evening following a transit remand.

(Also Read: Marriage dispute turns fatal in Karnataka: 50-year-old man killed, sons injured in Mangaluru)

According to investigators, Dilip committed the robbery in a desperate attempt to arrange funds for his younger sister’s wedding, which was held on May 14. After the break-in, he left for Odisha and reportedly used the stolen cash for the ceremony. Officers recovered ₹6,000 and the cutting plier he allegedly used during the burglary, though no firearm was found in his possession.

The man, police say, was familiar with Bengaluru’s hospitality scene. He first moved to the city in 2016 seeking employment and had stints at various pubs and restaurants across Jayanagar, JP Nagar, and Koramangala. He was arrested in 2021 by Koramangala police in connection with an attempted theft but was later released on bail. Though he returned to Odisha briefly, he came back to Bengaluru in November 2024, only to quit another hotel job in March 2025 due to low pay.

“Under pressure to arrange money for his sister’s marriage, he decided to commit theft at a place he was familiar with,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Officers said they examined over 150 CCTV cameras to trace the suspect’s movement, which ultimately led them to his hometown. Dilip is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate on Friday.

(Also Read: Karnataka cricketer scammed out of ₹24 lakh in fake Rajasthan Royals IPL selection fraud: Report)