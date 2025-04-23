Bengaluru doctor tops Karnataka in UPSC, Haveri farmer’s son among top 50

Two medical graduates from Karnataka have secured spots among the top 50 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024, showcasing the state’s strong representation in one of India’s toughest competitive exams. The result of the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by UPSC was declared on April 22. (For Representation)(HT_PRINT)

According to a report by The Hindu, Dr R Rangamanju, a Bengaluru native, achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 24, while Dr Sachin Basavaraj Guttur from Haveri district bagged AIR 41.

Both candidates, despite their backgrounds in medicine, opted for careers in public administration and cleared the exam with flying colours.

Dr. Rangamanju, an alumnus of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, credited his success to his late father, former IPS officer R Ramesh. “He was my biggest role model,” Rangamanju said according to the publication.

A product of National Public School in Rajajinagar, Rangamanju prepared for the examination without formal coaching. Calling it a challenging but rewarding journey, he emphasised the importance of patience and perseverance.

Farmer's son cracks UPSC

Dr Sachin Guttur’s story is one of quiet determination. A native of Kodeyala Hosapete village near Ranebennur in Haveri district, Sachin is the son of a farmer-brick kiln worker and a homemaker. He completed his MBBS from JJM Medical College, Davanagere, in 2019, and chose to pursue civil services soon after, the report added.

He initially moved to Delhi to prepare but had to return to Karnataka due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, he continued his efforts from Bengaluru before heading back to Delhi for further attempts. After falling short of the interview stage in his earlier tries, Sachin finally cracked the exam in his fourth attempt.

His father, Basavaraj, expressed immense pride in his son’s decision to shift focus from medicine to public service. “We initially wanted him to become a doctor, which he did. But when he chose a different path, we stood by him,” he said.

