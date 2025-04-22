UPSC topper Shakti Dubey’s powerful advice to aspirants: ‘Not more important than your life’

Shakti Dubey, who clinched the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, said she never imagined reaching the top, especially after four unsuccessful attempts. She also advised fellow aspirants to stay dedicated, but to never let an exam matter more than their well-being. Shakti Dubey said that she never expected to secure the top spot in the UPSC civil services examination 2025.(X/@ANI)

Dubey, who graduated from Allahabad University with a degree in a biochemistry, said that she missed the selection cut-off by 12 marks last year and did not expect to rank first this year.

When asked how her family reacted, Dubey said that her brother, who always believed in her, was sure that she would secure the top spot. "When I missed the cut-off, he told me that I would be able to clear the exam the following year as God had saved that spot for me. His words came true today," she said.

'Thought results were fake'

When the results were announced, Dubey was shocked to see her name on top and only believed when a teacher at her coaching institution contacted her. "I was very nervous. I thought the PDF [rank list] was fake at first. They [her coaching institute] confirmed that it was correct and they had verified my roll number as well. That's when I finally accepted that this has happened," she added.

Message for aspirants

Dubey also shared a message of support to all those aspiring to clear the UPSC examination and advised them not to be too hard on themselves if they miss out on success. "Always remember that this is just an examination. It is not more important than life. If you are confident that you can improve and if your family is supportive, that is all you need," she said.

Sharing her tips for aspirants, Dubey said that they must work with a minimum book list and focus more on the questions from previous years. She also suggested taking multiple mock tests to get used to the exam's conditions and focus on repeated revisions of the study material.

