'We had no role to play': UPSC topper Shakti Dubey's parents credit her for success

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 22, 2025 06:21 PM IST

UPSC topper Shakti Dubey's parents attribute her success to hard work and determination.

Shakti Dubey, a biochemistry graduate from University of Allahabad, secured the first rank in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) civil services examination 2024. After the results were declared on April 22, her parents in Prayagraj spoke to the media and shared their daughter's success story. "I am very happy. She has been able to achieve this because of the blessings of Mahadev. We had no role to play. She studied day and night," her mother Prema Dubey told news agency ANI.

Shakti Dubey's parents shared their happiness after their daughter secured the first rank in the civil services examination.(X/@ANI)

Her father, Devendra Kumar Dubey, who works in the police department, said they never had to push her to study as she was self-motivated from the beginning.

"The only role we played was to make available anything and everything she needed. The rest was her hard work and the blessings of God. We are very happy with the results. My wife played a major role in her success," he said.

He also added that his daughter was unable to clear the UPSC interview last year but it did not dampen her spirits. "God had bigger success planned for her this year, that's why she couldn't make it through last year," he said.

‘It was hard to believe’

Speaking to media, Shakti Dubey revealed that she had been working hard for years but never expected to secure the first rank. "It was hard to believe at first, but the feeling is slowly sinking in. My brother had predicted I would secure the first rank, but I never imagined that it would come true," she said.

The top 5 candidates who cleared the examination include three women and two men. Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured the second and third, respectively, followed by Shah Margi Chirag and Aakash Garg on the fourth and fifth spot.

She cleared the UPSC exam with political science and international relations as her optional subject, according to a statement from the commission.

