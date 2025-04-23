‘Cleared UPSC while serving this face card’: Instagram video goes viral with 2 million views

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024, with 1,009 candidates clearing the final hurdle. These candidates — 725 men and 284 women — have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services. Poorva Choudhary cleared UPSC CSE 2024 with a rank of 533.(Instagram/@poorva_choudhry)

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Those who cleared UPSC CSE 2024 could not be happier - it is, after all, considered to be one of the toughest exams in the world to crack, with a selection rate of around 0.2%.

One former aspirant’s Instagram video on clearing UPSC has now gone viral online, racking up more than 2 million views in a matter of hours. Poorva Choudhary cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 with rank 533.

Shortly afterwards, her sibling Navya Saharan shared an Instagram video to express her happiness. “Cleared UPSC… while serving this face card,” the text on the video compilation read. The video shows several pictures of Choudhary, including one taken in front of the UPSC building, probably on the day of the interview.

“Sibling goals? One cracked the most difficult exam in our country.The other’s writing this caption!!!” the video was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Dozens of people in the comments section congratulated Poorva Choudhary for clearing UPSC.

On her own Instagram profile, Choudhary confirmed that she had cleared UPSC 2024. “A little something happened today. A little flex—loaded with sabr, sealed with shukrana and lots of duas. The day was kind,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #UPSC and #UPSC2024.

The civil services (preliminary) examination 2024 was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the test.

Shakti Dubey, who clinched the top rank, spoke to the media after results were declared and advised fellow aspirants to stay dedicated, but to never let an exam matter more than their well-being.

(With inputs from PTI)