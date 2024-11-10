UPSC CSE 2024 marks of non-recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released marks of and other details of non-recommended candidates of Civil Service Examinations 2023. Candidates can check their marks on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE 2024 marks of non-recommended candidates have been released at upsc.gov.in.

The commission stated in an official notice, “Keeping in view the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publicly scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals, to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-recommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (Interview), through its website.”

It further added, “Since the Reserve List of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 has been released, the scores (out of 2025 marks) and other details of non recommended 1410 candidates, who have appeared in the P.T./Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, is annexed herewith.”

As per the UPSC notice, the information will remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure.

The result of UPSC CSE 2023 were declared on April 16, 2024, wherein the commission recommended 1,016 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and some other central services and group A, group B vacancies. The exam was held for 1,143 vacancies.

On October 25, the Commission released a list of 120 candidates from the Consolidated Reserve List to fill up the remaining vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.