Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organization. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Programmer posts at upsc.gov.in

The last date to apply is November 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Programmer: 27 posts

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at pminternship.mca.gov.in, how to apply, eligibility and more

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Masters Degree in Computer Application or Computer Science or Master of Technology (with specialisation in Computer Application) or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer science or Computer Technology from a recognised University or Institute. OR (B) (i) Bachelor degree in Computer Application or Computer Science or Electronics or Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised University.

The age limit should be 30 years for URs/EWSs, 33 years for OBCs and 35 years for SCs/STs.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹25/-. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee should be paid through any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on ORA link available on the home page under recruitment link.

A new page will open where candidates will get Assistant Programmer application link.

Click on the link and enter the registration details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.