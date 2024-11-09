PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration ends tomorrow at pminternship.mca.gov.in, how to apply, eligibility and more

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration window will end on November 10, 2024. Candidates who would like to apply for the scheme can visit the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in and go forward with their applications. Through the internship scheme, youth gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities.

About PM Internship Scheme 2024

Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Eicher, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, HDFC, Wipro, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Samsung and Hewlett Packard are among 500 firms to have listed themselves under the PM Internship Scheme 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have passed High school Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Candidates should be between 21 and 24 years of age as of the last date for submission of the application.

Candidate should be of Indian nationality,

Candidate should not be employed full-time, and should not be engaged in full-time education.

Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the register link, and a new page will open.

Fill the registration details and click on submit.

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.

Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

